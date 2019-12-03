MUMBAI — After making us laugh with the trailer and dance to the tunes of “Chandigarh Mein,” the makers of “Good Newwz” have released their latest song, “Sauda Khara Khara.”
The song is a recreated version of the popular 1990s number sung by Sukhbir. We can see Kumar arriving towards the end of the song and breaking into a twisted “naagin” (snake) dance, which is the highlight of the video.
The song also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh grooving to the bhangra steps. Crooned by Sukhbir himself with Dhvani Bhanushali (her first track outside T-Series, where her father is a top name) and Dosanjh,“Sauda Khara Khara” is the perfect bhangra song for the wedding season.
