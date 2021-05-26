MUMBAI — The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has once again affected the film industry. Shoots have either shifted to different cities or come to a halt. And Akshay Kumar has once again stepped in to help. This time, he will provide 3,600 dancers with monthly ration, reports bollywoodhungama.com.
Choreographer Ganesh Acharya said that for his 50th birthday, Kumar had asked him what he wanted and Acharya had requested him to help 1,600 junior choreographers and aged dancers and about 2,000 background dancers with a month’s ration. Kumar immediately agreed to do so through the Ganesh Acharya Foundation. The choreographer’s wife is personally overseeing the distribution and packing of the ration.
The dancers and choreographers who are registered with them will either get money to afford the essentials or a ration kit to feed their families. This is one more part of Kumar’s extensive charity and altruism since the pandemic began last year.
