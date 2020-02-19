MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar, who recently completed the shooting of his movie “Sooryavanshi,” took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes image. The image sees Akshay Kumar embracing co-star Katrina Kaif by the sea as both the actors have broad smiles.
Kumar looks dapper in a blue shirt and Kaif is wearing a floral ensemble. Kumar described working with Kaif through the picture, saying “‘If I had to describe shooting with Katrina Kaif in one picture, this would be it.” The pair is re-uniting on screen after a gap of nearly 10 years and has previously featured in hit films such as “Namastey London,” “Welcome” and “Singh is King.”
After this film, director Rohit Shetty has announced “Singham 3,” in which Akshay will be slated to do a cameo as “Sooryavanshi”—this will in all probability be his second film from Shetty’s cop universe.
