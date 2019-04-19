MUMBAI — There was a definite vagueness when India-West asked Indra Kumar on how he would approach “Hera Pheri 3,” for which he had been signed —after all, the franchise’s humor was not his style at all.
Add buzz going on for long that Priyadarshan was set to return to Hindi cinema (where his best innings were in comedies) and also reunite with Akshay Kumar, his fav actor in most of them, which neither confirmed. But we now know that the third film, scripted by Neeraj Vora before his death, which he also was to direct earlier, is being geared for an early takeoff.
Priyadarshan, who once refused to do sequels (which is why “Hera Pheri 2” went to the first film’s writer, Neeraj Vora, who was also supposed to do this third film) and then directed the disastrous “Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal,” that was said to be a sequel to his “Malamaal Weekly,” is back in the franchise. And this time, with the three principal actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in their cult roles, we are sure we will have a blast in this film produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The director, however, refuses to commit that he has been signed and says that he is busy down South but has been approached.
Also, reports are that the leads will have a time leap and will play characters closer to their ages. The movie will take off from where it was left in the sequel, “Hera Pheri 2,” in 2006. The actors will continue to chase money but they will be older by 14 years or so (the time that has elapsed).
It’s great to know that more and more superstars are opting to play their real ages. After Aamir Khan’s “Dangal,” we have Salman Khan in “Bharat” aging beyond his real age, also doing “Inshallah” as an older man, and Ajay Devgn playing a 50-year-old in “De De Pyaar De.” These simple devices in content-driven stories will keep them going alongside their normal roles for longer amidst the young competition.
