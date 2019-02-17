MUMBAI— Drug abuse in India has been increasing tremendously in the past few years. The Art of Living has launched a nationwide campaign called Drug-Free India. The campaign will be launched at the Chandigarh University and Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar, Haryana, Feb. 18 with the support from the Haryana government and in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Sankar.
Akshay Kumar has said that he supports the Drug-Free India campaign completely. The actor shared a tweet and said, “In complete support of the wonderful initiative taken by @SriSri for a #DrugFreeIndia. Be a part of this great movement by @ArtofLiving & work towards a healthier future.”
Akshay Kumar is having an exceptionally busy year with “Kesari,” “Good News,” “Housefull 4,” “Mission Mangal” and “Sooryavanshi.”
