Fall announces the arrival of festival season. This is the time of the year to put style into high gear and zoom straight into stardom! If you are looking for tips and cues on how to dress up this fall, we have collected some style inspirations from four of the most talked-about men from Bollywood to guide you in the right direction.
Choose from the casual yet bright style of Sushant Singh Rajput or go with the dapper Sidharth Malhotra's style. You can borrow Akshay Kumar's salt-and-pepper look or get inspired this Halloween by the joker of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi.
Akshay Kumar: Superstar Kumar graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s first-ever men’s only edition this month. One of India’s most stylish personalities, Kumar exudes sheer elegance. The actor is seen wearing a Rajesh Pratap Singh jacket, layered over a T-shirt by Divyam Mehta. With this salt and pepper look, the actor is looking insatiable.
Kumar took to Twitter to share his latest shoot with his fans.
Happy to be on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India's first ever men's only edition! pic.twitter.com/apBfo23Pex— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 5, 2016
Sushant Singh Rajput: All eyes are on Rajput after giving a knockout performance as India's captain cool, M.S. Dhoni, in his biopic. Check out Rajput channeling an uber cool, casual yet bright vibe on the cover of Filmfare magazine while sporting loose pajama pants with a fuzzy jacket.
Presenting the man of the hour, @itsSSR on our latest cover.— Filmfare (@filmfare) October 3, 2016
Isn't he looking extremely cool and sexy? pic.twitter.com/fxxSH1u1lB
Sidharth Malhotra: Hit or flop — no matter what the status of Malhotra's films is, his hotness quotient is always high. Malhotra, who was last seen in "Baar Baar Dekho," is turning up the heat in October as he poses alongside two stunning ladies on the latest cover of Maxim magazine. He is seen wearing an all indigo blue look. The model-turned-actor left his shirt on the inside unbuttoned to give a sneak peek of his chiseled body. This look is perfect for wedding season.
#HotOffThePress Our October issue starring @S1dharthM w/ hotties @carlaruthdennis & #NinjaSingh #SidharthMalhotra #SidForMaxim #OnStandsNow pic.twitter.com/uinWRgQ92w— Maxim India (@MaximIndia) October 1, 2016
Emraan Hashmi: Last but not least, Hashmi dressed up as Batman's Joker truly gave us the jeepers creepers! Check out the rest of the pictures of famous Hollywood villains/characters if scaring people is on your wishlist this Halloween!
Look out for this month's issue of FHM! Had a great time shooting this! https://t.co/pNcbuhK8LY— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) October 3, 2016
@emraanhashmi with @Fernandes_Elena pays tribute to the iconic #SuperVillains ! #FHMIndia #FHMSuperVillains #OctoberIssue #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/mDNvqmuD0V— FHM India (@fhmindia) October 3, 2016
Do tell us who your favorite cover boy this fall is in the poll!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.