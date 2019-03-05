MUMBAI— Is it a sign of the times? After Salman Khan’s “Tubelight” (2017) and “Race 3” (2018) both did below-par business, it is time for Akshay Kumar to grab next year’s Eid with “Sooryavanshi,” his first film with Rohit Shetty after his cameo in “Simmba” showcasing him in the “Sooryavanshi” avatar. Yes, Eid 2019 will see Khan doing “Bharat,” just as he has been releasing a film on Eid since 2009, though he had no release in the entire year 2013, and Shah Rukh Khan had grabbed the date for “Chennai Express” (which is his last hit to date).
The tag-line of “Sooryavanshi” goes, “From the universe of Singham and Simmba, Sooryavanshi will go on floors in May 2019.” A Reliance Entertainment presentation, it is produced for Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty.
And this “universe” suggests an appearance by “Singham” Ajay Devgn and “Simmba” Ranveer Singh as well. Shetty has tried mixing screen characters a la Hollywood movies successfully with “Simmba,” and this can be the next step.
Kumar is on a roll. After swinging it with this film, he, after “Special 26” promotional song in 2013, has again lent his voice in a few lines for the song “Ajj Singh Garjega” for “Kesari.” The film, again a Dharma Productions venture with Cape Of Good Films, is directed by Anurag Singh and based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 enemies. The song, penned by Kunwar Juneja, was composed by Chirrantan Bhatt and rendered by Jazzy B, and will release today.
Reportedly, Kumar was extremely moved by the powerful lyrics of the track. Charged up by the composition and the visuals, he lent his voice to enhance the emotions of the character.
“Kesari,” presented by Zee Studios in association also with Azure Entertainment, release Mar. 21.
(0) comments
