MUMBAI— It is no secret that Akshay Kumar is one of the most patriotic actors and his movies are a testament to that. Having starred in movies like “Airlift,” “Gabbar…Is Back,” “Gold,” “Pad-Man,” “Rustom” and “Toilet-Ek Prem Katha,” the megastar is vocal about his love for the country and its citizens and always goes the extra mile for the nation.
Kumar loves keeping in touch with his fans through social media and took to Twitter to share the news that brought laurels to India. He spoke about the successful launch and placement of the satellite G-SAT29 in orbit, with the help of India’s heaviest rocket GSLV Mk-III-D2. His tweet read, “Congratulations #ISRO on achieving yet another feat, reaching new heights indeed! Proud moment. #GSAT29”
Apart from “2.0” releasing this month and “Godo News,” Kumar is also starring in the patriotic “Kesari.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.