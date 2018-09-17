MUMBAI— Akshay Kumar thanked the Modi government for exempting sanitary napkins from GST, getting toilets constructed to eradicate open defecation and supporting donations to martyred army personnel’s families from tax.
Kumar has become a crusader for social good, championing many causes such as eradicating open defecation and promoting sanitary hygiene across India through his films. Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday Sept. 17, the actor took to Twitter and thanked the PM for all his support.
In his video message, Kumar highlights how the government under Narendra Modi has supported him in the causes he feels strongly about, and which he has depicted through his films as well.
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan along with veteran Amitabh Bachchan have been staunch Narendra Modi supporters among the superstars. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut have been other vehement stars who have fearlessly espoused the progress made by the government.
