MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar will be starring alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in their new film “Atrangi Re.” The film, which is being directed by Aanand L. Rai, is an A.R. Rahman musical written by National award-winning writer Himanshu Sharma. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day, 2021.
Kumar is excited about the collaboration with Rai and said, “I have always admired the way he showcases his stories and I am thrilled to be working with him.” Announcing the film, co-producers T-Series released a video wherein the names of the cast and crew alongside the title were announced.
Kumar also announced the film on his social media handle, tweeting: “This one is really special.”
As a co-producer himself, he also added a video announcing the new film and captioned it saying: “Love, in all its glory!”
