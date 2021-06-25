MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar has come full circle. After working with dad Suniel Shetty in Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Waqt Hamara Hai” (among many others) in 1993, he will now team up with son Ahan Shetty for Sajid Nadiadwala’s new film. “Waqt Hamara Hai” was Suniel Shetty’s second film. The new film will be Ahan’s second film, too.
The soon to be announced film will mark the 12th collaboration of Kumar with Nadiadwala. Nadiadwala himself introduces Ahan in another production, the Milan Luthria-directed “Tadap,” which is set for a Sep. 2021 release and co-stars Tara Sutaria. It was Kumar who had presented the first-look poster of Ahan’s debut film and now they are coming together for the same producer’s new film.
A source close to the production house told IWM Entertainment, “The entire team is rooting for this first-time combo of Akshay and Ahan. The project is in the planning stage and Sajid has come up with a story that demands this unique star-cast.”
The director’s name, the film’s title and genre and shooting details will be revealed soon.
Apart from “Tadap” and the Akshay Kumar film, “Bachchan Pandey,” other Nadiadwala films in the pipeline include the Kabir Khan-directed Kapil Dev biopic, “83’,” Salman Khan’s “Bhaijaan,” “Kick 2,” “Heropanti 2” with Tiger Shroff and a yet-untitled Kartik Aaryan film.
Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty films (Hits & Successes in BOLD font)
1. “Waqt Hamara Hai” / 1993
2. “Mohra” / 1994
3. “Hum Hain Bemisaal” / 1994
4. “Hera Pheri” / 2000
5. “Dhadkan” / 2000
6. “Awara Pagal Deewana” / 2002
7. “Aan—Men at Work” / 2004
8. “Deewane Huye Pagal” / 2005
9. “Phir Hera Pheri” / 2006
10. “Bhagam Bhag” (produced only by Shetty) / 2006
11. “Welcome” (Shetty’s cameo) / 2007
12. “Thank You” (2011)
Akshay Kumar-Sajid Nadiadwala films
1. “Waqt Hamara Hai” / 1993
2. “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” / 2004
3. “Jaan-E-Mann” / 2006
4. “Heyy Babyy” / 2007
5. “Kambakkht Ishq” / 2009
6. “Housefull” / 2010
7. “Housefull 2” / 2012
8. “Dishoom” (Cameo) / 2015
9. “Housefull 3” / 2016
10. “Housefull 4” / 2019
11. “Bachchan Pandey” (forthcoming)
12. Akshay Kumar-Ahan Shetty film (forthcoming)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.