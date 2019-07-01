MUMBAI— Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to show the action-packed stunts he will be performing in the much-awaited film “Sooryavanshi,” which really includes what can be called “insane” stuff.
From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you’ll why it still fires up my core 🔥#RohitShetty @karanjohar #KatrinaKaif @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt
The two hosts of “Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi” are finally together. On the big screen. Watch the video here.
