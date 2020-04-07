MUMBAI — Following on from his various efforts in this hour of crisis, Akshay Kumar has brought in some of the industry’s leading names to produce the song ‘Muskurayega India’ to help India.
The star has collaborated with Jackky Bhagnani to produce the music video that also features Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Jackky Bhagnani, who have come together to spread the message of hope and positivity in this special anthem, with all shooting for it from their homes.
Kumar shared the video with his 39m Instagram followers, saying, “All we need is a united stand. Aur phir #Muskurayegaindia! Do share with your family and friends.”
Jackky added: “Phir se hogi sapno ki udaan! Jo saath de de saara India, phir muskurayega India, phir jeet jayega India! Presenting a small tribute to the spirit of our country.
Curated by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label JJust Music and composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, “Muskurayega India” is a symbol of India’s spirit of solidarity, with lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore. The anthem is being presented by Cape of Good films and Jackky Bhagnani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.