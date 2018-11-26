MUMBAI—Ahead of the release of his forthcoming film "2.0," actor Akshay Kumar on Nov. 26 treated his fans by launching the film's special filter on Facebook.
Through the filter, one can try out Akshay Kumar's wrathful avatar look from the film.
"The new face of evil will unveil in three days, experience it yourself with the '2.0' Filter! Try now," the actor tweeted along with a video in which he can be seen using the filter.
Kumar essays the prime antagonist as an eccentric scientist named Richard in "2.0", releasing on Nov. 29.
The film will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay Kumar and is his first film with megastar Rajinikanth.
