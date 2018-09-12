MUMBAI — On Sep. 12, actor Akshay Kumar shared the first official poster of his upcoming film, “Kesari,” which is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.
To mark the anniversary of the Saragarhi battle, Kumar took to social media to unveil the poster, suggesting that the film will be high on patriotism.
In the poster, Kumar, fondly known as Khiladi Kumar in Bollywood, can be seen as a turbaned Sikh warrior with his hand raised up and holding a rifle. It seems like he is leading an entire unit of turbaned warriors.
He captioned the poster: “On Saragarhi Day, here’s the first look of ‘Kesari’ – our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarh.”
Helmed by Anurag Singh, “Kesari” is scheduled to release March 21, 2019.
