MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar is known to be an early riser. He welcomed the first sunrise of 2021 with an Instagram post that read: “Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it :) Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone”
In the video that he shared in it, he recites the Gayatri Mantra. The actor, who has shot for four new films in 2020, besides releasing one film co-produced by him (“Laxmii”) as actor and another only as producer (“Durgamati”) has done probably the maximum social and charitable work among film stars. He has a line-up of interesting projects in the next 18 months, among them “Prithviraj,” “Bellbottom” and “Atrangi Re” besides newer films.
Twinkle Khanna also put up an associated post bidding goodbye to an “awful” year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.