MUMBAI—Superstar Rajinikanth, who turned a year older on Dec. 12, has had wishes pouring in from across the world. But here is one that caught the eye and that was from none other than his “2.0” co-star Akshay Kumar.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Rajinikanth wherein they can be seen shaking hands with each other cordially and wrote, “A dream co-star and a legend in every right! You are an epitome of simplicity and it was an absolute honor to work with you. #HappyBirthdaySuperstar @rajinikanth”
Kumar is the only superstar from Hindi films who has worked with Rajinikanth after his Hindi resurgence with dubbed films like “Sivaji - The Boss” and “Robot.” Earlier, the South icon has also worked with Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan besides Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor.
Of course, he has done a one-scene cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s home production “RA.One” in 2011 and also starred in and as “Bhagwan Dada” in Rakesh Roshan’s film starring his son and current superstar Hrithik Roshan as a child artiste in 1986.
