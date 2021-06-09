MUMBAI — Producer Ashwin Varde is taking the “OMG-O My God” (2012) franchise forward with “OMG-Oh My God 2.”
Akshay Kumar, a close friend of Varde, will again make an appearance as God. Yami Gautam will play the female lead. The first film was about the conflict of a man with God, but now the story line will be on similar lines with a key role to be played by Pankaj Tripathi in the sequel, which is also Gautam’s first film with Kumar, though they will not be romantically teamed.
While part one was directed by Umesh Shukla, this film will be directed by Amit Rai of “Road to Sangam” (2010) fame. Rai has also directed a film on sanitary napkins, “I-Pad,” which has reportedly inspired Kumar’s “Padman” as both were taken from real-life stories.
“OMG 2” goes on floors in September and will release in 2022, a decade after the original.
