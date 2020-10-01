MUMBAI — Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much—this maxim perhaps best describes the "Bellbottom" journey from start to finish. A schedule that began as an impossibility has culminated into a storybook ending that has put the Hindi film industry right on the global map.
"It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot-dadas to the light-men to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, my director Ranjit and to Vashu-ji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realize a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again,” said leading man Akshay Kumar as the film completed its start-to-finish schedule, making it the first film in the world to do so.
The film finds itself in the company of a handful of international, mega-budget films that got back on the floors during the pandemic, such as Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Jurassic Park: Dominion," managing to shoot in an unprecedented environment. In the process, "Bellbottom" has become the first of these films to complete the entire shooting.
For Pooja Entertainment, "Bellbottom" has been the most challenging production. It meant managing a stringent health protocol for a massive 200-plus Indian contingent and a 24×7 production crew, ensuring that the production proceeded seamlessly. The film’s shoot not only got the artistes back on the sets but also industry professionals involved in the process of filmmaking. The resuming of the shoot has set a precedent for the global film industry and been a step forward in normalizing the current working situation.
“We are immensely grateful to the entire unit for trusting us to keep them safe. We feel blessed that we had the right energy on the sets at all times, which is honestly the reason why everything came together so beautifully,” adds Jackky Bhagnani.
Vaani Kapoor says, "This was easily among the smoothest productions of which I have been a part. I was concerned about how it was going to play out, given the fear, and the health concerns, but I must thank and congratulate Pooja Entertainment for the fantastic planning and the attention to detail. I hope this gives encouragement and confidence to other people back home to shoot.”
Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh has only sentiment to share—gratitude. "I am really grateful that we could complete the shoot. The health and safety of everyone were of utmost importance and we ensured that everything was in order. It was an extremely humbling and grateful experience when all the dadas from various departments would come up to you and thank you for bringing them back to work. This couldn't have been possible without Akshay-sir and dad (Vashu Bhagnani). All credit goes to them."
For the captain of the ship, director Ranjit M. Tewari, "Bellbottom" has been an experience he would like to savor a little longer. “I’ve been blessed with a great cast and crew! Akshay-sir, Vashu-ji ,Vani, Lara, Jackky and every technician has worked tirelessly to support the film. It was great teamwork.”
Co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. "Bellbottom," written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, is set to release April 2, 2021.
