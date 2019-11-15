MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, the lead pair of Yash Raj Films’ first historical, “Prithviraj,” performed a puja with their director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, to seek blessings for the film’s shoot that begins soon.
Yash Raj Films today made the big announcement of signing the ethereal beauty Chhillar as the beautiful princess Sanyogita in the film, which is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty Rajput king Prithviraj.
“Prithviraj” is set to release in Diwali 2020.
