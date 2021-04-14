MUMBAI—Juggling many projects at the same time, Akshay Oberoi will be seen in a special appearance as an Indian commando in Ken Ghosh’s “State Of Siege: Temple Attack,” headlined by Akshaye Khanna.
The upcoming film is an OTT outing slated to stream on ZEE5. The Ken Ghosh directorial is based on the Akshardham temple terror strike of Sept. 24, 2002 in Gandhinagar, about a terrorist attack at the Gujarat temple claimed over 30 lives and left 80 injured.
Oberoi and Khanna will be seen as brothers-in-arms in the film. Talking about his cameo, Oberoi reveals, “I play Akshaye’s best friend. Ken Ghosh and ZEE5 approached me for it and I was game. I shot for 3-4 days in Manali for it and had lots of fun. I loved the experience of wearing a uniform as a commando and my respect for them is much greater now.”
Oberoi’s other projects include “KTina” by Balaji Motion Pictures, Vikram Bhatt’s “Cold” and the South film “Thiruttu Payale 2.”
