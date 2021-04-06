MUMBAI — Zee TV’s top-rated show “Kundali Bhagya” has offered many interesting twists to its viewers. All the drama in Karan’s (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) lives has kept the audience on the edge of their seats over the past few months. However, the show recently witnessed a dramatic twist when Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) made a comeback with plans to cause havoc in the Luthra family by trying to marry Kritika (Twinkle Vasisht).
Amid the wedding drama, the show saw another twist with the evil Akshay (Naveen Sharma) returning to make it double the trouble for Preeta and Karan during their Holi celebrations.
While Akshay had returned to trouble Karan and Preeta, however, in a strange twist, he will now be declared dead. The traumatizing news will sweep the Luthras off their feet, especially when they learn that the police are suspecting one of the family members as the culprit. But that’s not the end of it! “Kundali Bhagya” is set to witness one twist after the other in the upcoming episodes.
Talking about his re-entry and the upcoming twists, Naveen Sharma revealed, “I’ve started shooting once again since a week now and it’s great to return on the sets of the show. While I knew the creative team was going to call me back because they had already spoken to me about the track forward, they brought back Akshay earlier as the character was well appreciated by the audience. I’ve never played such an evil character before, but it’s been quite a fun and challenging journey that I’ve enjoyed to the core.”
He adds, “Akshay returns during Holi with a revenge plan, and he has a lot of evil things planned. He wants to trouble the Luthras by blackmailing Kritika about the pictures and videos that he has of them. In a surprising twist, Prithvi comes to know my plan and while I am scared that he’ll tell everyone to gain their trust, he doesn’t and joins hands with me."
"However, the tale will turn on its head when a murder mystery regarding my death will begin. I am sure the audience will be at the edge of their seats as the police will try to solve the case and find the culprit, but what they might uncover will really shock one and all and I am damn excited to see everyone’s reaction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.