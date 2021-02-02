Sonal, the protagonist of “Helllo Jee,” is a chirpy young girl who is obsessed with how she looks. Something most of us can relate to at least at some point in our lives. Especially in India, being light-skinned is equated with being beautiful, and Sonal believes just that.
It is her biggest insecurity. Sonal is played by the tan beauty Akshaya Shetty who herself faced a lot of rejection in life because of her skin tone.
“Helllo Jee” is a story of women lifting each other and how it changed their lives for the better, enabling them to achieve their goals, relatively easily. It reminds us to think outside the box and not limit ourselves to what society perceives as appropriate.
“Helllo Jee” finally felt like an outlet where I could voice my agitation about people’s misconception and bias against darker skin tones via the character of Sonal. I hope with time women finally realize that they are beautiful just the way they are, the way Sonal did with the help of her girlfriends,” said Shetty.
Shahnawaz Sabir Khan directs “Helllo Jee.” The cast includes Nyra Banerjee, Mrinalini Tyagi, Akshaya Shetty, Dipali Sharma, Nitin Rao, Rahul Verma, Kashish Rai, Mrinalini Tyagi, and many more.
