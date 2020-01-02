MUMBAI — He is in a great mood. Akshaye Khanna is set to be the first hero of the New Year: correction, of the new decade. He plays a lovable don in “Sab Kushal Mangal,” that releases Jan. 3.
It is already 22 years since he began his career with his home production “Himalayputra” and struck a chord with “Border.” For an artiste who is seemingly very selective now (after “Gali Gali Chor Hai” in February 2012, he had no release till “Dishoom” in July 2016!), he demolishes this myth in our interview and sets the record straight in a 20-minute solo meeting.
He is especially gung-ho about his new release that he terms “A sweet film in which I play the sweetest character of all.”
Over to the powerhouse actor, whom we meet at producer Prachi Manmohan’s office: He’s in a terrific mood, and we cash in.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: First things first. Since 2016, you have just done a handful of films —“Dishoom,” “Ittefaq,” “Mom,” “The Accidental Prime Minister” and “Section 375.” Why be so choosy when we would like to see much more of you?
A (Smiles): So would I! There is this misconception that I am like that. I would actually like to work much, much more and do at least four films a year, but that does not happen sometimes and I cannot sign a film just to do another movie. And films are a collective art form that I cannot do alone, like painting! I always try to do more work, for films are the only thing that gives me satisfaction and joy.
Q: What about the web?
A: Of course!! I would love to do a web series. Some of the finest content today is on the web. I know people have this belief that television, for example, or anything other than films is meant for has-beens, but I just want to do good work.
Q: Do you remember the exact moment when you decided that you will follow your father Vinod Khanna’s profession and be an actor?
A: You won’t believe it, but when I was very small, I just thought it would be right to act, as I was exposed to my father’s work. There was no declaration like “I want to become an actor!” For me it was just “What else can I do or be?” Then in school and college all my friends would just say, “Yaar, tu to actor banega (You will become an actor one day)!”
Q: Speaking of friends, you have worked with almost all the male and female actors of your time. Would you say anyone has gone beyond being just a co-star and become a friend?
A: You know, when one does a film with an actor, it does not mean you develop a bond. After the premiere of “Himalayputra,” we had a small party. And Chintu-sir (Rishi Kapoor) came up to me and asked, “Tu meri picture karega (Will you do my film)?” “Aa Ab Laut Chalen” began shooting only about a year later. But maybe that was because of his bonding with my father.
Q: Last year, we were lucky to watch you in two films, “The Accidental Prime Minister” and “Section 375.” You did brilliantly in both, and the second film was also superb, but neither did well.
A: I am very proud of both films. “Section 375” was a different perspective on a problem that is rampant. Many of my friends in and out of the industry told me that the film would have worked had the end been different, more commercial and more satisfying. But I don’t agree. If we were to do it again, we would do it exactly in the same way. We were honest to the material and it was an interesting subject.
And why I am so proud of “The Accidental Prime Minister” is again because it was such a honest and therefore important film. India was making its first authentic political movie with real names and persons, real incidents shown, no whitewash or falsehood, and based on a book written by an insider who had seen it all happening.
Q: You do a lot of gray or black roles, as in “Dishoom” or “Sab Kushal Mangal,” and some movies in the past. What attracts you to them?
A: Firstly, in “Sab Kushal Mangal,” I guess you can say my character is gray, but he is not—he is a lovable don. You will leave the hall with a smile. Second, my only yardstick is the entertaining quality of my role and film. Did you know that seven or eight top stars then rejected “Humraaz?” But I realized that mine was the most interesting character in the film! Such characters make an impact, give me something to do, and are remembered. Like today’s James Bond movie villains are all mainstream actors.
Q: It is also the first time in eight years that you have a romantic interest in a film— that too with the character essayed by Riva Kishan, a girl 22 years your junior in the movies.
A (Smiles) Yes, and I am doing comedy too after a long time. I enjoy doing comedies and people enjoy watching me in that space. So I am happy and excited returning to it and I am keeping my fingers crossed.
Q: “Mere Baap Pahele Aap” in 2008 was your last comedy. And before that, you had an illustrious innings in it, with films like “Hungama,” “Hulchul” and “Shaadi Se Pehle.” But some of your comedies did not do well when released but became very popular on television or satellite later.
A: Yes, and I really do not know why that happens. Even “Dil Chahta Hai” was no hit when first released, but for in a few places. I guess “Mere Baap…” is the kind of film that is very satellite-friendly and the one people love to watch lying at home in bed in a totally relaxed way! But “Sab Kushal Mangal” is much superior and will do well.
Q: You began your career with a director who was way ahead of his times —Pankuj Parashar. Today, films have changed completely. What do you have to say about this?
A: I think the graph was always there. Shashi Kapoor and all the veterans from all generations worked in different movies. The difference today is that such films also get a good chance of release. I think that the audience has changed, for unless there is a demand for such films, they will not get sufficient shows and screens. Audience acceptance is there, and the rest is simply about how good or bad a film is.
Q: Your uncle Pramod Khanna recently did your dad’s role in “Dabangg 3.” He has only produced your father’s film “The Cheat” 45 years ago and is not an actor. Were you a part of his being convinced to play the role? And yes, he looked remarkably like your father.
A: Salman Khan approached my uncle, who is a businessman and he accepted the film as a certain sentiment was attached there. Sometimes, more than anything else, it’s about your emotions and someone who has no idea of what he will have to do as an actor or how a film is made will accept the role.
