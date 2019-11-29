MUMBAI — The makers of “Sab Kushal Mangal” have released a new poster for the movie. In it, Akshaye Khanna and Priyaank Sharma can be seen wrestling it out to grab hold of the “sehra” while Riva Kishan curiously looks on. This dog-and-bone chase format has piqued interest by several notches as it also announces the trailer release date — Dec. 3.
The poster has kick-started an interesting conversation on social media with its quirky theme. Khanna is shown in a completely different light with his transformation into a local strongman from the Indian heartland, vastly contrasting his recent roles.
Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the film is presented by Nitin Manmohan’s One Up Entertainment, Khanna himself and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal. It also marks the debut of Prachi Nitin Manmohan as a producer and is slated to release Jan. 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.