MUMBAI — The list continues to grow longer: After Saif Ali Khan (the first actor to do so), Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Shahid Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, and Rajkummar Rao, among stars who have or had trysts with stardom in the real sense, we now have Akshaye Khanna doing his first web adventure — as an NSG commando in the ZEE5 film, “Stage of Siege: Temple Attack.”
Abhimanyu Singh, CEO, Contiloe Digital, is presenting a “life-like portrayal” of the 2002 attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. Their franchise, “State of Siege,” began with “State of Siege: 26/11” (on the Mumbai 2008 attacks), screened last year.
The thrilling narrative airs July 9. Khanna told Bombay Times that while he was waiting for the perfect story for a Web debut, “it has always been an honor to play any role of a man in uniform, but this time I understood the physical, mental and emotional strength needed to be an NSG (National Security Guards) commando, my respect for our soldiers grew even more.”
The success of the first series encouraged the producers to highlight more counter-insurgency operations by Indian forces. The current series is shot across four states and some difficult terrain for the behind-the-scenes material on the shocking attack. Manjari Fadnis, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode play key roles in this series directed by Ken Ghosh.
After this, Khanna will star in a Web series, “The Legacy,” to be shot across multiple countries, and showing a feud between the characters being portrayed by Khanna and Raveena Tandon, who were both in the cast of “LOC Kargil” (2003) without sharing a frame. Vijay Gutte is the director.
Khanna also plays a cameo in “Hungama 2” releasing July 23, after the lead in its original 2003 film.
