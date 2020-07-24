MUMBAI — Amazon Prime will soon release their Indian tent-pole show “Mirzapur 2” second season that was due to hit the platform this year. After the cast posted a series of photos on their social media announcing the restart of their dubbing sessions, recently leading man Ali Fazal posted a picture of them together.
Working remotely all through the lockdown, this is the first time the cast reunited in full strength for the dub session. Besides key members of the cast including Shweta Tripathi Sharma, the actors were also joined by people from the production team. The actors ensured that they practiced precautions and, wherever possible, social distancing all through.
Speaking about this, Fazal said, “We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up mid-way. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back so it took us some time getting back into the groove.”
“Each actor usually comes individually, but the one time we met was when our times clashed, so we walked into a pre-sanitized studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job.”
One of the platform’s most loved shows, the actor says that the pressure is now building for “Mirzapur 2.”
“We were always the underdogs but there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed because of the circumstances. Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy.”
Fazal added that there was no scope for fear. “I am rather happy going to work. We cannot fall prey to fear, or that’s the end of us as we know it. Nothing can come out of fear. We need to be smart, healthy and simply cautious,” he said.
The show’s primary shooting was wrapped up in Benares in August last year.
