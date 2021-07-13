MUMBAI — Ali Fazal has a curiously active mind that is always looking to seek out interesting ideas and possibilities. Today, it’s his passion that has driven the actor to start learning horse riding in Mumbai, something he has been very fond of right from childhood.
According to Fazal, horse-riding is a very liberating and powerful feeling and experience. In fact, the actor had learned how to ride a horse during his schooldays in Lucknow, many years ago. Recently while visiting the city that is his hometown, he chanced upon an opportunity, owing to a family friend, to reignite his passion and happened to do a little bit of horse-riding at his alma mater, the La Martiniere school in his hometown.
Now that he is back in Mumbai and at a time when shoots are presently halted due to the pandemic, Fazal has been diligently taking two classes a week in riding.
Fazal said, “I have waited to ride horses for a long time. To get back up, once fallen, is something a rider will explain to you in full detail. I hope I can learn well and make some horse friends in my life.”
