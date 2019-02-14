MUMBAI— Ali Fazal dominated the digital space with his portrayal in the Amazon Prime original “Mirzapur” in the layered character of Guddu Pandit. Fazal has also confirmed Season 2 of the show.
Come 2019, Fazal will also making a splash on the big screen with “Prassthanam” and “Milan Talkies.” And he will soon be seen in a cameo for Applause Entertainment for their new production, “Mind The Malhotras.”
The show is being produced by close friend Dia Mirza, and Mirza’s husband Sahil Sangha is directing this adaptation of the Israeli show “La Famiglia,” which is a comedy adapted to a family in south Mumbai who has all the reasons to be happy as much as they also have reason to go for therapy. Fazal will be seen as a guest star in an episode.
Said the actor, “Dia and Sahil have always been very very dear to me. Obviously, this relationship started with “Bobby Jasoos,” for which they were producers. This is a nice comedy. The vibe of the story sticks with you, and I am looking forward to it.”
