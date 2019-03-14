MUMBAI— Mumbai stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn (the Bhatt news came out first, though Devgn is senior to her by 21 years!) will be the first leads ever in a S.S. Rajamouli epic. The wunderkind director of Indian cinema, who has helmed its biggest ever franchise (“Bahubali”) and the highest-grossing Indian film ever (“Bahubali 2: The Conclusion”), has already got NTR Junior and Ram Charan.
“Working with Rajamouli-sir is a big, big tick off my bucket list. Also to be alongside Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is an absolute honor. I am very excited about this experience and also working in the South for the first time. I begin shoot in less than a month. I will be playing the role of Sita, and the film is set in the 1920s,” said an exultant Bhatt.
The film, scripted by the director’s father V. Vijayendra Prasad, has music by his cousin M.M. Keerawani, known in Hindi films as M.M. Kreem. For the Mumbai stars (especially Bhatt, as a contemporary’s name was being bandied about), this is HUGE.
At different times, as buzzes go, Shahid Kapoor was to do the Hindi remake of Rajamouli’s “Magadheera,” and Hrithik Roshan was offered “Bahubali.” A rather weird rumor was that Salman Khan was supposed to be offered a sequel to a Rajamouli film as well!
But a historical perspective to Devgn and Bhatt is interesting. Here is how it goes:
1998 - Ajay Devgn and (director) Mahesh Bhatt and (producer) Pooja Bhatt work on Zakham with music by M.M. Kreem.
2012 - Ajay Devgn promotes the dubbed Hindi version of the stunning S.S. Rajamouli film “Makkhi” with music by M.M. Kreem.
2019 - Ajay Devgn and Mahesh’s daughter and Pooja’s sister Alia Bhatt come together in S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, with music by M.M. Kreem again.
