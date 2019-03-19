MUMBAI— It’s the biggest news in a long time! Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt have both confirmed that they are doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next love story, “Inshallah.”
Directed and with music by Bhansali himself, the film marks the union of the biggest star in the country with the top leading lady among GenY heroines. What a pair it will be! We can hardly wait for the sizzling chemistry.
Interestingly, their respective fathers, Salim Khan and Mahesh Bhatt, have been associates on “Naam” (1986) and “Kabzaa” (1988).
