MUMBAI — Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt said March 11 that she has tested negative for Covid-19, in a health update she shared on Instagram story. Alia added in the statement that she has resumed work the same day.
"I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe! You please do the same. Love to you all," she said.
The actress undertook a Covid test after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly tested positive for the virus earlier this week. She has been shooting lately for Bhansali's upcoming film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" in the city.
Meanwhile, Alia's rumored boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has tested Covid-19 positive and is living under home quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.