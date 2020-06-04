Alia Bhatt narrates and introduces Professor Snape, the potions teacher at Hogwarts along with Alec Baldwin.
She says, “It wasn’t until lockdown in India that Harry, Hogwarts and the wizarding world became regular fixtures in my life. Somehow, despite the fierce insistence of my sister life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books.”
“But confined to my home, I journeyed to Hogwarts with Harry and was transported to a world of endless possibility.”
“And, just like magic, that was when I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home. I didn’t quite believe in magic until two months ago - but now - thanks to Harry, I do.”
10 million points to Gryffindor.”
