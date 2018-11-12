MUMBAI— It was a conglomeration of the Bhatt family at the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival 2018. Alia Bhatt, along with director Sanjoy Nag and lead cast Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, attended the press conference of the film organized before its special screening. Alia also opened the film.
“Yours Truly” involves around a 57-year-old government employee, Mithi Kumar (Soni Razdan), who will be soon be retiring from her boring office job. She finds out that she will be missing something from her daily commute: the voice of the station announcer with whom she feels a very deep connection. She had conjured up images about him and even written letters to him. As her retirement comes closer, she begins to search for him. Will she meet him?
Razdan, a British-born actress, started her career in English theater with John Fowler’s “The Collector” and her Hindi stage career with “Bund Darvaze,” Satyadev Dubey's adaptation of Jean-Paul Sartre’s “No Exit.”
She made her screen debut in Aparna Sen’s “36 Chowringhee Lane” in 1981, and shot to fame with the popular television drama “Buniyaad” in 1986. Razdan remained an art cinema favorite with Shyam Benegal in “Mandi” and “Trikaal” and first worked with director Mahesh Bhatt in “Saaransh.” “Monsoon Wedding,” and “Page 3” are among her successful films, besides some movies of Bhatt himself. In 2005, she directed “Nazar,” which did not do well. She was last seen this year playing her daughter Alia’s reel mother in “Raazi.”
She recently told the portal scroll.in, “I am always incredibly proud to be known as Alia Bhatt’s mother, but I am also an actor, and unfortunately no one has approached me in a while with any work until now. At a time when stereotypes are being broken, and women are playing roles of substance, Razdan hopes to make a statement with her comeback film.
Based on a short story by Annie Zaidi, the film also stars Mahesh Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aahana Kumra. The story, Razdan said, had similarities to her own life. “I went against conventional wisdom to study acting in the UK, where I was on my own, alone and quite lonely,” Razdan told the portal. “I drew from my memories of the time. That’s what happens once you get into the role. You find things in common with your past or present. You bring all the experience and understanding you have acquired over the years to the role. It was very exciting to have been challenged this way.”
A German-Kashmiri blend, Razdan’s career encompasses mainstream and art cinema, television and theater.
