MUMBAI – Actress Alia Bhatt recently shared pictures of her underwater photoshoot on social media, and since then many netizens feel the pictures bear an uncanny similarity to Sameera Reddy’s underwater maternity shoot, which she did in July before giving birth to her second child.
In the photoshoot, Reddy flaunted her baby bump in two sets of bikinis –one hot pink and the other one neon green – all underwater at a hotel’s swimming pool. Reddy was lauded for breaking stereotypes and myths around pregnancy.
Bhatt’s photoshoot is for a magazine, and the actress can be seen posing underwater in hot pink and neon green outfits, and many netizens can’t get over the similarity between the two shoots.
Reacting to the comparisons, Reddy said: “It’s silly to draw comparisons between me and Alia. It was not easy for me shooting nine months pregnant and that too underwater. It was a challenging project for, and I take this news as a compliment because I think Alia really pulled it off in style.”
Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde welcomed their daughter Nyra in July. She married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to her first born, Hans, in 2015.
