MUMBAI — As part of her ongoing efforts to promote reusing and recycling of garments, Alia Bhatt will be sharing handpicked favorites from her personal wardrobe for charity through the sixth edition of Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu).
Bhatt’s wardrobe includes a few designer prêt-à-porter pieces as well as high-street brands, all available at affordable prices. The wardrobe will be available on SaltScout.com, an online platform for charity auctions and sales, from Nov. 30. Proceeds from this sale will go towards Kalote Animal Trust, an animal shelter that is home to nearly 400 rescued and abandoned animals.
Bhatt, who has been advocating ecological and animal welfare through Coexist, has been supporting multiple related initiatives through the sale of her wardrobes on MiSu.
Speaking about the sixth edition of MiSu, the actor said, “Sharing garments only benefits the environment and I’m really happy to open my closet to my fans across the globe. This wardrobe includes select pieces that I’ve loved and treasured, including a luxury designer gown worn to a popular pre-awards function. Proceeds from this sale will go towards caring for the animals, both domestic and wild, rescued by the Kalote Animal Trust.”
Bhatt added, “The concept of sharing wardrobes is slowly but surely catching on and we need more and more people to understand the importance of reusing garments. Changing mindsets is an uphill task, but time is precious as far as the environment is concerned.”
“We need to adopt an environment-conscious approach in our daily lives, in the little things we do, to really bring about that massive change. I have also started small and I’m learning as I go along.”
The actor is planning to further her efforts towards scaling up MiSu and making it more inclusive with every edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.