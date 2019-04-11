MUMBAI—Buzz is…Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now a twosome after multiple meetings and a recent breakup between Kaushal and his girlfriend.
Alia Bhatt has also been signed for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next after “Panga.”
Two years after Akshay Kumar launched an insurance scheme for stunt artistes, the Movie Stunt Artistes’ Association has asked for his aid in securing medical coverage for senior stunt coordinators. “These people are letting go of good work because of lack of medical cover,” said the star who has promised to help out. Bravo!
Akshay Kumar is also set to do the horror comedy “Laxmi,” a remake of the Tamil hit “Kanchana.” Kiara Advani is in the female lead.
The title song of “Dabangg 3” was recorded while it was being filmed by an enthusiastic fan who shared it online! Producer-actor Arbaaz Khan has vowed to take security precautions from now on.
Sara Ali Khan was reportedly trolled badly when she called Shah Rukh Khan “Uncle” at an awards show. But when their age difference is 30 years, people want to know what she could have called him. The trolls suggested “Sir.”
Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly sold rights of over 22 films to a leading channel for a breathtaking amount. The list includes mostly home productions and also select outside films like “Swades.”
Madhuri Dixit Nene will release her first album – of six English pop songs, later this year. On National Pet Day, she also shared an adorable collage with her pet dogs Camelo and Riya.
Parineeti Chopra will re-create a Mehdi Hasan classic in the non-film track “Mujhe Tum Nazar Se” for T-Series. The music is by Amaal Mallik, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir, who has retained only the opening lines of the original.
Aditya Roy Kapur will also begin work on his English album after six months. Kapur was into music even before he became an actor, and had a band during college days.
Happily, the film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” will have an original title-song rather than a re-creation of the classic Dharmendra 1973 song from “Blackmail” after which the Sunny Deol production is named.
A pregnant Amy Jackson and beau George Panayiotou will host an engagement bash in London May 5.
After as good as a solo hit in “Luka Chhupi,” Kriti Sanon now feels a sense of belonging to the industry as she has made it minus any blood relations or godfather.
After watching the rushes of “Nerkonda Parvai,” the Tamil remake of “Pink,” producer Boney Kapoor has been reportedly zapped by Ajith’s performance and has offered him a choice of several scripts for a Hindi debut.
Radhika Madan plays Irrfan Khan’s daughter and Kareena Kapoor Khan his leading lady in “Angrezi Medium,” the sequel to “Hindi Medium.” The T-Series production is directed by Homi Adajania.
Amitabh Bachchan has validated Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense and given him this advice: “Never ever get rid of your old sunglasses. All of them repeat in time.” He added that Singh’s present glasses were almost identical with his in the 1970s!
Zeenat Aman stated that she never took her “Sex Symbol” tag seriously at her peak in a BBC India interview. Her Western upbringing, she said, allowed her to slip into “skimpy” costumes.
Ishaa Koppikar, whose cop act in “Kyaa Kool Hain Hum” was a laugh-riot, will play a Marathi cop with a husband and son, and again with a comic touch, in the same producer Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji’s web series “Fixer.” Another comeback!
In a #MeToo reversal, producer Pahlaj Nihalani has warned accuser Kangana Ranaut not to meddle with him, because he had enough information to cause trouble for her!
At the age of nine, Alia Bhatt had reportedly gone with mother Soni Razdan to audition for “Black,” but Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is now directing her in “Inshallah,” reveals that he told her that she was heroine material and not a child artiste. Prophetic words indeed.
Hema Malini’s granddaughter Radhya (daughter of Esha Deol) performed to the song “Zingaat” (from “Dhadak”) at her annual day school function along with her mother.
Director Aditya “URI:The Surgical Strikes” Dhar, who has been hearing the call, “How’s the Josh?” at Army gatherings since his childhood (and winning chocolates for being the loudest kid saying it!) said that at one point, Vicky Kaushal had suggested not to use the line in the film!
