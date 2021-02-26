MUMBAI — Sanjay Leela Bhansali has contributed to the world of Indian Cinema with enigmatic female leads that have left an everlasting impact on society.
Feb. 24 marked the auspicious occasion of not only Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday but also the much-awaited teaser release of the Alia Bhatt starrer “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”
The teaser is one of the best in recent times. It has terrific dialogues by Gangubai.
Right from his first film “Khamoshi—The Musical,” 25 years ago, Bhansali has always given us strong and powerful women characters leading the story. Taking over the reins from Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt has portrayed the titular role of ‘Gangubai’ in the film.
Ever since the announcement of the movie, fans had been intrigued to know how Bhatt successfully dons the larger-than-life character. As soon as the teaser was released, social media started buzzing with a whole lot of love from not only fans but also industry biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, S.S. Rajamouli, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and many more.
Fans shared snippets from the teaser about Alia’s bold and never-seen-before avatar. As the audience appreciated Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 10th directorial’s teaser, it has already received around 24 million views across all the social media platforms.
Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the movie is all set to grace the big screens July 30.
