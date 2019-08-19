MUMBAI—Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will raise funds for an animal welfare organization through actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind.
As part of a campaign on Fankind, a fan will get a chance to bake a cake with the star under the guidance of Indian Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra. Fans have to donate a minimum amount of Rs.300 or multiples thereof, and at the end of the campaign period, one fan will be randomly selected to bake a cake with the "Udta Punjab" actress.
"The welfare of animals is a cause I truly believe in and funds raised through this unique experience will support World For All, a charitable organization based in Mumbai that works towards creating a better and safer environment for the cats and dogs living on our streets," Alia Bhatt said in a statement.
Effectively, 70 per cents of the donations will go to 'World For All'; an NGO which Alia is closely associated with. This Mumbai-based animal welfare organization has revolutionized the model of stray animal adoptions.
"As an animal lover and pet parent myself, animal welfare is a cause that is close to my heart, and I am so glad that with Alia's association, Fankind is able to help spread the message about the importance of animal welfare and can raise funds for World For All," Anshula said.
