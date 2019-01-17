MUMBAI — As actress Soni Razdan awaits the censor board’s green signal for her film “No Fathers In Kashmir,” her daughter and actress Alia Bhatt has come out in support of the film.
Bhatt Jan. 17 took to social media and urged the Central Board of Film Certification to lift the ‘ban’ on the film.
“Was so looking forward to mom’s ‘No Fathers In Kashmir’... The team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would lift the ban. It’s a film about empathy and compassion. Let’s give love a chance,” she wrote.
The film is directed by Ashvin Kumar, who has been struggling to get a U/A certificate for it.
In December 2018, Kumar had said the CBFC, after an inordinate delay of nearly 90 days and of giving him no clarity on what it was finding objectionable in the film, came up with a list of cuts that he and his team objected to as “the cuts proposed were based neither on reality nor on law.”
He even went to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal for relief, but they returned it to the CBFC as the latter did not give it a legally-mandated hearing.
Earlier, actress Swara Bhaskar and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, too, had come forward in support of the film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.