MUMBAI — The co-host of Amazon Prime Video’s show "LOL Hasse Toh Phasse" shared exclusive insights on working yet another time with his favorite co-star Arshad Warsi.
As unique as the show’s format, this duo too is known for their unmatched chemistry and friendship. From portraying the iconic characters of ‘Circuit’ and ‘Dr. Asthana’ in "Munna Bhai MBBS" to playing referees in this show, which has 10 of India’s best comedians locked up in a house, it is no secret that Irani's and Warsi's is one of the oldest friendships seen in the industry. But how good can a bond between two pals be if one can’t even pull the other’s leg properly? And that’s exactly what these guys do, all the time!
While talking about the experience of sharing screen space together after a long time, Irani said, “The first day of this show’s shoot felt like I am going to the moon, as I was getting out of home for the longest, due to the pandemic and the lockdown. I felt like my car was the Apollo spacecraft that landed on the sets. I walked inside with extreme happiness, greeting everyone and then suddenly I bumped into Arshad Warsi. That very moment all my excitement came to a halt as soon as I saw Arshad!" he quipped.
Irani later commented that he "Eagerly looks forward to working with Arshad Warsi, who also happens to be my favorite co-star. Working with Arshad feels seamless, every single time due to the amazing friendship and camaraderie he has with me, making things on set seem easy-peasy."
For the uninitiated, "LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse" pits 10 professional comedians against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives – to make the others in the house laugh and more importantly, ensure that they do not laugh or even smile themselves. The last contestant to remain straight-faced will be the winner and will take home a grand prize.
India’s finest comedy entertainers Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon make the incredible line-up of contestants who will be under the constant watch of the hosts Warsi and Irani.
"LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse" premieres globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.