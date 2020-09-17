MUMBAI — Fans of the thriller genre are in for a treat as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club promise to keep them at the edge of their seat in their upcoming series, “Dark 7 White.” The makers have recently roped in Abigail Pande, who will be playing the character of Neelakshi, a girl belonging to a typical Indian middle-class family. Neelakshi is a damsel in distress and is in love with Yudi (Sumeet Vyas). He is the best thing that’s happened to her.
Shedding light on her character, Pande says, “I am so happy to be associated with ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Neelakshi is a very different character from those I have played earlier. She is from the middle-class and is a very ambitious girl. She is head over heels in love with Yudi and can do anything to win and impress him. But on the other hand, she also has poor self-esteem. I hope the audiences like my performance and continue to shower their love on me as always.”
“Dark 7 White” is a youth-oriented political murder mystery that is narrated in a quirky style laced with dark humor. It is a story about seven friends having high- profile jobs, with the narration shedding light on how their situation was different in their college days. What adds to the intrigue is the story of one of these seven characters who use the other six for his advantage.
