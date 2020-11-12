MUMBAI—The title track is a chartbuster on social media, and on Nov. 12, the show will air.
The much-awaited crime thriller “Mum Bhai” was launched with a star-studded digital press conference Nov. 11. The virtual session featured Sikandar Kher, Sandeepa Dhar, Madhurima Roy and Trishna Mukherjee.
The conference got off to a start with RJ Rohini showing those present the trailer of the show. The host spoke about the buzz the show has created, its characters, and the story written by Apoorva Lakhia.
Sharing the thoughts, Kher said, “The first thing that I have to say about my character Rama Shetty is the fact that it’s a really well-written role. Since he wasn’t based on anybody, I had the complete liberty to paint the picture that I wanted. When you get into the get-up of such a character, the look also helps an actor feel what the character is actually going through. It helps you change your mannerisms and entire body language and helps to sink into the character very easily. All these things have come into play and allowed me to perform to the best of my abilities.”
Dhar added, “I really enjoyed playing Vaishnavi, the wife of Bhaskar Shetty (Angad Bedi) in the show. She is an extremely smart, intelligent and confident woman. Vaishnavi is not dependent on her man. She is self-sufficient and can take care of Bhaskar as well as herself very well. Despite being a modern-day woman, she is quite ahead of her time. In the sense that she is a true feminist who believes in the equality of men and women.”
Roy shared, “I would like to thank Ekta Kapoor ma’am for believing in me as I have done very different roles in my earlier projects. Despite it being such a challenging role and one I’ve never done before, getting to play such characters is always enjoyable and has seen me develop my acting skills. I did have a lot of fun discovering my character, her many shades, and layers while playing it, and I hope that audiences love it too.”
Mukherjee stated, “While I have played a lot of tough characters compared to Meera Shetty (Meerabai), the most important thing for me here was to match up to my husband Rama Shetty’s (Sikandar Kher) performance in every frame. With both of us playing South Indians, getting a hold of the dialect was not that difficult as I had done a South Indian film very recently. It was honestly nice to be part of such a show. I am glad that I got the chance to work with such talented and supportive co-actors.”
The series revolves around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai’s underbelly from the late ‘eighties to early 2000.
