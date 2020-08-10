MUMBAI — After “Shubh Mangal Savdhan” and “Zero” besides digital shows like “Soulmates,” “Taj Mahal” and “Aafat,” the beautiful Anshul Chauhan has been signed to play the lead role in ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s crime thriller “Bicchoo Ka Khel.” Starring opposite Divyenndu Sharma, Chauhan will be essaying the role of Rashmi Chaubey, a young lawyer with a progressive mind. In a relationship with Akhil, played by Sharma, Rashmi is a modern-day girl who looks to secure a future with a successful man.
Speaking about the series, Chauhan said, “I’m very excited, to say the least. It’s an ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show. Secondly, a crime-thriller was a genre I found truly fascinating and always wanted to do. What’s more, my role is one that I’ve never done before. Playing a lawyer is something completely different from my previous characters. That, along with the script, allowed me to develop and improve my acting skills immensely.”
She added, “It was so much fun to shoot for the series, whose story has a lot of twists and turns. I am extremely overwhelmed to work with such a talented cast and my co-star Divyenndu and my director Ashish Shukla, who has been a mentor throughout. I hope the audiences enjoy and shower love on my character and the series.”
“Bicchoo Ka Khel” is about Akhil, a budding writer, who loses his father to a cover-up and how he manipulates the law to get away with murder. However, things do not go as planned in this roller coaster ride with twists and turns to keep the viewer on the edge of the seat.
