MUMBAI—The new normal might alter the way we celebrate the festival of lights. ALTBalaji, along with ZEE5, is set to launch three of its biggest web shows in November.
The festive month of November starts with the Hindi crime thrillers “Mum Bhai” and “Bicchoo Ka Khel,” followed by the youth political thriller “Dark7White.”
Topping the ‘Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows’ List on IMDb with 67.6 percent, “Mum Bhai” revolves around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai’s underbelly from the late 1980s to early 2000. It stars Angad Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. The trailer reveals how criminals and gangsters had their way in Mumbai, named Bombay then. Bedi plays an encounter specialist, and Kher an underworld don in this show, which releases Nov. 12, just before Diwali.
“Bicchoo Ka Khel” streams from Nov. 18. Is is the story of Akhil a.k.a. Bicchoo, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a roller-coaster ride with twists and turns. Anshul Chauhan plays the role of Rashmi Chaubey, who is involved with Akhil. It also stars Mukul Chadha, Trishna Mukherjee and Gagan Anand in supporting roles.
“Dark7White” is a youth-oriented political murder mystery narrated in a quirky storytelling style laced with dark humor. It is a story about seven friends having high-profile jobs, with the narrative shedding light on how their situation was never the same back in their college days. What adds to the intrigue is the story of one of these seven characters using the other six to his advantage. Streaming Nov. 24 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, the web series stars Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh and Jatin Sarna in lead roles. The series also features Monica Chaudhary, Shekhar Chaudhary, Taniya Kalra, Rachit Bahal, Madhurima Roy, Sumit Singh and Kunj Anand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.