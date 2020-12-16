MUMBAI— ALTBalaji is planning to launch varied fare in 2021 among its shows. Here is a list.
1 “Broken but Beautiful Season 3”
Cast: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee
One of the most successful OTT franchises, “Broken but Beautiful” still ranks high on the rating chart. The first two seasons of showcased a love story of individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. And now, with a new pair in Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, fans want more.
2 Apharan 2
Cast: Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Saanand Verma, Sukhamni Sadana, Aditya Lal, Varun Badola
After the resounding success of Season 1, ALTBalaji’s “Apharan - Sabka Katega” is renewed for the second season. This is a ‘70s style masala entertainer. The cast and crew are currently shooting in Uttarakhand for the second installment. Arunoday Singh and Nidhi Singh, who played the part of Rudra Srivastava and Ranjana Srivastava respectively, are the most excited. With shooting going on in full swing, the duo want to make the second season bigger and better.
3 “Dev DD Season 2”
Cast: Asheema Vardaan, Sanjay Suri and Nauheed Cyrusi
This modern-day version of ‘”Devdas” has drama, heartbreak and romantic twists in the life of lead protagonist Devika. Starring Asheema Vardaan along with Sanjay Suri and Nauheed Cyrusi, this is a saga of love, lust, betrayal and everything in-between.
4 “Puncch Beat Season 2”
After the success of Season 1, ALTBalaji’s “PuncchBeat” is renewed for the second season. Featuring Harshita Gaur, Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma and Khushi Joshi in lead roles, this is a teen drama series that showcases the story of four students from one of the most prestigious schools in India. Starting as strangers, we see how their lives get intertwined leading to them becoming best buddies. This youth-based show is packed with fun, drama and pranks.
5 “Crashh”
Cast: Zain Iman, Rohan Mehra & Aditi Sharma
“Crashh” depicts the story of four siblings, who are torn apart by a fateful accident in early 2000. What happens when the four siblings meet again?
6 “LSD- Love Scandal and Doctors”
Cast: Rahul Dev, Siddharth Menon, Punit Pathak, Ayush Shrivastav, Shruthy Menon, Srishti Rindani, Tanaya Sachdeva and Pulkit Makol.
“LSD - Love Scandal and Doctors” is India’s first medical thriller, which revolves around a murder and finding out whether it was planned or accidental. Five interns at a hospital leave us with a question if these future doctors are the saviors or traitors of life. The show showcases power, sexual politics, nepotism and competition and the lure to be the best. Shot against the backdrop of a murder investigation, “LSD” sees five interns traverse through tumultuous times that test their friendship, loyalty and choices.
7 “Bang Baang”
Cast: Faisal Sheikh and Ruhii Singh
“Bang Baang - Sound of Crimes” is for quintessential action cinema lovers involves mystery, suspense, action and youth drama amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one.
8 “The Married Woman”
Cast: Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Rahul Vohra, Suhaas Ahuja, Divya Seth Shah
“The Married Woman” is a love story, based on Manju Kapur’s famous book “A Married Woman” that began during the times of unrest in the country and revolves around Aastha and Peepli, whose love rose beyond religious, gender and societal conditions to find each other.
Some other shows that will be launching in 2021 are “Hello Ji,” “Bekaaboo Season 2,” “Hum Se Humsafar,” “Cartel,” “Blackwoods” and “Mirror.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.