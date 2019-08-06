MUMBAI— Packed with a heavy dose of action, drama, mystery and thrills, ALTBalaji’s next original “BOSS: Baap of Special Services,” promises to be a complete masala entertainer.
The much-awaited web series that marks the digital debut of television heartthrob Karan Singh Grover and “Chak De! India” girl Sagarika Ghatge is now streaming since Aug. 2. Performing some daredevil stunts, to solving some backbreaking cases and romancing on-screen, Grover and Ghatge show a mesmerizing on-screen chemistry.
Along with them, the series features an ensemble cast that includes Gaurav Gera, Ayaz Khan, Kanika Maheshwari, Tarun Mahilani, Mahesh Shetty and Dalljiet Kaur in key roles.
“BOSS…” revolves around Sudhir Kohli, played by Karan Singh Grover, an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected. In each episode, there is a new mystery that is unfolded to unravel another mystery. The mission is to find a mysterious balloon man in the northern belt of India.
Sudhir is a step ahead of everyone in his game, but tends to remain a mystery for everyone. He is a tough man on the exterior but an emotional cop inside, who often goes by his gut and instinct. On the other hand, Sakshi Ranjan, played by Ghatge, is a brave, proud and dedicated police officer. For her, it is all about bringing a change within the system by being part of the change herself.
Grover said, “It is good to see how this digital space is becoming the ultimate source of entertainment for viewers, and it gives me great pleasure to make my debut with a platform like ALTBalaji that is known to make iconic shows. I loved playing this character of a cop and now I am eagerly waiting for the reaction of my fans.”
Ghatge added, “I am looking forward for the launch. It was really tough to play the character of a cop, but I enjoyed it a lot. Riding bikes, doing difficult stunts and shooting in beautiful locations of Shimla all made for one memorable experience.”
Gera added, “It’s a very special show and close to me, as it is produced by a very good friend of mine. I feel blessed to be associated with a brand like ALTBalaji, and I really wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor and Karan.”
But while he is all set to steal hearts, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Grover. Do not be fooled by what you see on screen, because if you thought he’s the boss at home, well, think again! Our handsome hunk spilled the beans by giving his fans a sneak-peek into his personal space, letting his fans know who runs the show and rules the house as “boss” in his real life. And no prizes for guessing that it is none other than Grover’s better half – the gorgeous Bipasha Basu to whom the actor is married for almost three years.
As Grover put it, “Bipasha is my best friend, and I actually consider her my boss! She is one of the strongest women I have ever met and the way she juggles between work and home, I can hardly imagine doing all of it. She’s definitely got the skills of a boss, and I love to follow her orders, in-fact I have to!”
