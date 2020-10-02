MUMBAI — Scooping a resounding 25 trophies, ALTBalaji ruled the roost at the recently held SCREENXX awards with actors like Karisma Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and Jennifer Winget winning across different categories.
The country’s leading homegrown OTT platform took home a total of 23 Gold and 2 Silver trophies. Continuing to win plaudits aplenty among viewers and critics alike, ALTBalaji saw its popular shows "Mentalhood," "Mission Over Mars (M-O-M)," "Broken But Beautiful Season 2," "Code M," "Hum Tum and Them," "Virgin Bhasskar," "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2," "Booo…Sabki Phategi," along with its CSR initiative "Breast Buffer," claim awards in different categories.
"Mentalhood" scooped 4 awards. Karisma Kapoor, who made her digital debut, bagged the Popular Jodi in Web Originals (Drama) with actor Sanjay Suri for their brilliant performance as a couple in the show. Sandhya Mridul won the award for Popular Actor (Female) in a negative role in Web Originals (Drama) along with Shilpa Shukla, who bagged the Popular Actor (Female) in a supporting role in Web Originals (Drama) award. The cherry on the cake came in the form of the show winning the award for Best Marketing Campaign Launch for Web Series.
The other popular ALTBalaji pairs to win were Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, the couple from "Broken But Beautiful 2," who won the award for Popular Jodi in Web Originals (Romantic Drama). Add to that, there was Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal taking home the Popular Jodi in Web Original (Horror) award for their performance in "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2."
The awards just kept on pouring in as popular actors like Jennifer Winget ("Code M"), Shweta Tiwari ("Hum Tum and Them"), Divya Agarwal ("Ragini MMS Returns Season 2") won awards in different categories of Popular Actor (Female) in Web Originals, while Tanuj Virwani ("Code M"), Karan Kundrra ("It Happened in Calcutta") and Varun Sood ("Ragini MMS Returns Season 2") bagged the awards in different categories of Popular Actor (Male) in Web Originals.
Other talented stars from ALTBalaji like Rajat Kapoor ("Code M"), Ashish Vidyarthi ("Mission Over Mars"), Krushna Abhishek ("Boo…Sabki Phategi"), Mrinal Dutt ("Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala"), and Mansi Multani ("Hum Tum and Them" ) won major accolades in different categories for their brilliant performances.
ALTBalaji’s #BreastBuffer Campaign, which created awareness among viewers for the early detection of Breast Cancer, by uniquely redesigning their buffer symbol, won the Silver Trophy in Best Marketing Innovation in the OTT Platform category.
ALTBalaji has the largest Hindi originals library of 64 Indian originals, with a plethora of diverse content spanning across multiple genres, and its programming has something for everyone. Over three years, the platform has grown from strength to strength, going on to build a legacy of iconic shows that also include "Apharan," "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain," and Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat," "The Verdict - State v/s Nanavati,""Test Case" and "Bose" among others that have kept viewers hooked to their screens.
