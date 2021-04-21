MUMBAI — The eager fans of ALTBalaji's 'Apharan' (2018) finally have some good news about its sequel. The makers shared sneak peeks from Serbia, teasing fans with glimpses of their favorite actors performing at the picturesque international shoot location.
After the epic first season, fans have been on a constant lookout for any traces or clues of the second season shooting glimpses, and finally, here it is, directly from Serbia! The wait for the final show should soon be over too!
In the BTS pictures, we can see the stellar star-cast, the lead actor Arunodhay Singh, Saanand Verma, Aditya Lal and Snehil Dixit Mehra. Just from the glimpse, we can predict the intensity, and the beautiful location makes it all the more exciting. This season, you can see a lot of action, drama and a complete rollercoaster journey worldwide.
Based on what the crew said, traveling during these unforeseen circumstances was quite daunting as they had to change flights, travel with a whole team, and follow stringent guidelines depending on each country. All these new norms gave everyone constant jitters. A total of 54 days of insane amounts of work were there for the cast and crew because timing is the key in these situations, and wrapping up the shoot as soon as possible is of prime importance.
The story picks up from the last season 1, fast-forwarding to 2 years after Rudra solved the case, and now he has a new bigger, and more challenging case to solve. As seen in the BTS, all the favorite characters from Season 1 are making an appearance that should keep fans in good spirits.
The cast that have come back for chapter two includes Nidhi Singh, Mahie Gill, Monica Chaudhary, Varun Badola and various other actors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.