NEW DELHI – Actress Katrina Kaif, who is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi,” said that she has always loved his movies which are popular for offering a high dose of action.
“‘Sooryavanshi’ has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films,” Katrina told IANS, without divulging much about her role in the film, which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years.
“Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it,” the 36-year-old actress added.
“Sooryavanshi” is the new addition in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe after the two “Singham” films and “Simmba.”
In “Sooryavanshi,” Akshay Kumar essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 “Simmba,” starring Ranveer Singh.
The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.